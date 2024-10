23 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Kazan in Russia’s Volga region to take part in the BRICS Summit, the press service of the State Council of Tatarstan said.

According to its statement, Guterres was greeted at the Kazan International Airport by chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin.

The 16th BRICS Summit is being held in Kazan on October 22-24.