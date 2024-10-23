Iran suggests BRICS to weaken dollar hegemony

23 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Cooperation in BRICS is capable of reducing to zero the hegemony of the dollar turned by the U.S. into the weapon and the tool of control over other countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the BRICS Summit.

"The majority of countries is not happy at present that the United States uses the dollar as the weapon or the tool of control of other countries and for solution of their internal and financial problems. The world views BRICS as the way of weakening the dollar hegemony and increasing payments in national currencies," Pezeshkian said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the BRICS Summit that searching for alternatives to the dollar is not fighting against this currency.

According to him, the dollar is used as the weapon to attain political goals, but this is not what Russia is doing. The head of state stressed that dollar weaponization is a big mistake