Georgia to build $700 mln oil refinery

23 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze unveiled the Kulevi oil refinery project, calling it the “largest private investment initiative in the history of independent Georgia”, with an investment volume totaling $700 million.

Kobakhidze announced the Tbilisi-based company Black Sea Petroleum would construct the country’s first oil refinery, with the initial phase of construction estimated at $110 million.

"Once operational in March next year, the Kulevi oil refinery is anticipated to process 1.2 mln tonnes of crude oil annually, with plans to gradually scale up production to 4 mln tonnes. By the end of 2028, the facility will fully implement advanced processing capabilities for crude oil and petroleum products”, Kobakhidze said.

The PM emphasised the significance of the refinery not only for local consumption but also for export opportunities.

He also highlighted a “significant positive impact” of the project on the country’s economic growth.

"The country’s export potential will increase substantially, improving the foreign trade balance. This, in turn, will contribute to the sustainability and stability of the national currency and promote the overall stable development of our economy”, Kobakhidze said.

The full-cycle operation of the refinery will help reduce imports and foster a “more competitive” market, the PM said, adding the development was a “key national priority”.