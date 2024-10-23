Erdoğan arrives in Kazan for BRICS summit

23 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Kazan. The capital of Tatarstan hosts the BRICS 2024 summit that will last until October 24.

The plane of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan landed in Kazan.

The leader of Türkiye was met by the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. The president of the country arrived at the summit along with his wife, Emine Erdoğan.

It is reported that Erdoğan will take part in bilateral meetings, including with the president of Russia.

Türkiye previously applied to join BRICS. The country's authorities motivated their decision both by the desire to strengthen ties with Russia and China, and the opportunity to develop outside the Western paradigm, conditioned by NATO membership. Russia has stated that it is ready to accept Türkiye into the alliance, despite the latter’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.