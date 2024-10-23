Putin, Pezeshkian hold talks in Kazan

23 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The presidents of Russia and Iran held a meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS 2024 summit. Vladimir Putin noted the friendly and constructive nature of the Moscow-Tehran relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks in Kazan at the BRICS summit, the Kremlin website reports.

The Russian leader noted that Pezeshkian's visit to Russia was his first as president.

"This visit is of great symbolic significance,”

– Vladimir Putin said.

The head of the Russian state also recalled that Moscow had provided active support for Iran's accession to BRICS, as well as to the SCO earlier.