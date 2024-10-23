Yerevan not to consider 3+3 format for negotiations with Baku

23 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: MFA of Armenia

The Armenian side is not going to use the 3+3 format as a platform for negotiations with Azerbaijan, the head of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan made a relevant statement while speaking in the parliament.

According to the diplomat, such an initiative is not being considered. If it is proposed in the future, Yerevan will not agree to its implementation. Mirzoyan explained that Armenia and Azerbaijan support the bilateral format of negotiations, both on the peace treaty and on delimitation.