Pashinyan explains BRICS importance for Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan said that his participation in the BRICS summit is important for Armenia. The Armenian Prime Minister will arrive in Kazan on Thursday.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called his participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan significant for Armenia during the parliamentary hour.

He said that Yerevan is pursuing a balanced foreign policy. According to him, it is important for Armenia to participate in various platforms.

Pashinyan noted that BRICS addresses issues of the global South, which directly concerns Armenia. The summit is an opportunity for Armenia to present its projects.

The head of the Armenian government will arrive in Kazan on Thursday.