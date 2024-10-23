Baku, Tehran discuss cooperation in energy field

23 Oct. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The heads of the energy departments of Azerbaijan and Iran held a meeting in China. The parties discussed the development of ties in the energy sector.

The head of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov held talks with his Iranian counterpart, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan reports.

A number of issues were discussed during the meeting with Abbas Aliabadi, which took place on the sidelines of the 3rd Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference. In particular, they discussed the expansion of cooperation in the exchange and transit of electricity, as well as the coordination of power grids between the three countries - Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran.

The parties underlined the importance of increasing the pace of construction of the Giz Galasi, Khudaferin and Ordubad hydroelectric power plants.