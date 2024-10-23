Two of three terrorists eliminated in Ankara, Turkish Interior Ministry informs

23 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported on the progress of the special operation in Ankara, noting that two of the three attackers have been eliminated, but there were casualties: three people were killed and 14 people were injured.

Turkish special forces eliminated two of the three terrorists that carried out an attack on the TUSAŞ aerospace company facility in Ankara. As a result of the attack, three people were killed and 14 were injured, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported on social media.

"Two terrorists who carried out the attack at the TUSAŞ facility have been eliminated. Unfortunately, we have three dead and 14 injured as a result of the attack,”

- Ali Yerlikaya informed.

Today, in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara, near the building of the Turkish aerospace corporation TUSAŞ, a manufacturer of military aircraft and space equipment, two explosions and shooting took place.