Putin meets with Erdoğan in Kazan

23 Oct. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian President met with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Kazan. The Turkish leader arrived in the capital of Tatarstan for the BRICS summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who arrived in Kazan for the BRICS summit.

The head of state expressed his condolences to Erdoğan over the terrorist attack in Ankara. He noted that Russia condemns any manifestations of this kind.

Putin then stated that Türkiye is interested in establishing close cooperation with BRICS. He noted the role of Türkiye, which connects the east and west of Eurasia.