Over 100 female footballers urge FIFA to refuse cooperation with Saudi Aramco

23 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Female footballers from several dozen countries condemned FIFA for its agreement with the Saudi company. They ask the head of the organization to terminate it.

Over 100 female footballers from almost 25 countries urged FIFA to terminate its contract with Saudi Aramco.

They wrote a letter to the head of the organization, Gianni Infantino, in which they ask him to refuse cooperation with the Saudi company, since women are regularly oppressed in the kingdom.

The female footballers recalled the Saudi authorities’ harsh reputation in the field of human rights.

In April this year, FIFA and Saudi Aramco signed a four-year deal for sponsorship of the World Cups in the amount of 92 mln years per year.