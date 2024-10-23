Georgian Dream rally takes place in Tbilisi

23 Oct. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A rally of Georgian Dream supporters has been organized in Tbilisi. A stage has been set up on the main square. The party leaders addressed the crowd.

Georgian Dream supporters have gathered in the center of Tbilisi to participate in a pre-election rally. The event is taking place three days before the start of the parliamentary elections.

As reported by the Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent, the center of the Georgian capital is closed to traffic, there are traffic jams on the roads.