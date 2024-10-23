Erdoğan looking forward to Putin's visit to Türkiye 

23 Oct. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Türkiye

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked Vladimir Putin for his condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in Ankara. He invited Russia’s leader to Türkiye.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked him for the invitation to the BRICS summit.

He noted that it was a great pleasure for him to meet with Putin after the meeting in Astana as part of the July SCO summit.

The president also expressed gratitude for the words of condolence in connection with the terrorist attack in Ankara. Erdoğan said that four people were killed.

In addition, the head of state said that he is expecting the Russian president to visit Türkiye. He also recalled his recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.