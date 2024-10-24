Russian FM going to Uzbekistan on working visit

24 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Uzbekistan, the Russia foreign ministry' spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian foreign minister will pay a working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan on October 28-29," Zakharova said.

Lavrov will be received by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and will hold talks with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

"The dialogue will highlight further deepening of the Russian-Uzbek strategic partnership and cooperation, above all, the joint energetic work on implementing the agreements reached during the Russian president's state visit to Uzbekistan on May 26-28 this year," Zakharova said.

The sides will also discuss the bilateral agenda and current global and regional affairs of mutual interest.