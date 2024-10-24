Astana hosts meeting of working group on Caspian Sea issues

24 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 9th meeting of the High-Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea issues was held in Astana, Kazakhstan, on October 22-23.

The meeting was attended by the delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

Head of the Kazakh delegation Z. Amanjolova chaired the meeting, Trend reported.

The discussions focused on the drawing of the straight boundary lines in the Caspian Sea.

The officials assessed the cooperation regarding the Caspian Sea, preparations for the next meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Caspian littoral states, scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan, as well as the negotiations progress regarding the five-party draft documents.

The next meeting is scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan.