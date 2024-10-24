Ivanishvili says October 26 elections decisive to save Georgia

24 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream held a rally in central Tbilisi yesterday before the October 26 parliamentary election. The rally participants have filled the Freedom Square and part of the Rustaveli Avenue.

Addressing the rally, Honorary Chair and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili called the Saturday’s Parliamentary elections a “decisive day to save the country”.

According to him, it is necessary to keep peace in the country, especially amid the regional challenges, to maintain and increase successes.

The constitutional majority of the Georgian Dream is needed to try the former ruling party United National Movement in court, Ivanishvili said.