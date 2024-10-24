Who's behind terrorist attack in Ankara

24 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Gun-wielding assailants attacked the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries, a large Turkish defense and aviation company near Ankara, killing at least five people and injuring 22 in what Turkish authorities called a “terrorist attack.”

Two attackers, a man and a woman, were also killed, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said. Efforts to identify the attackers were ongoing, he added.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Yerlikaya said that the “style of the attack and the footage that we have watched suggest that it was most likely carried out” by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which Turkey designates as a terrorist group.