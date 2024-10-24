Azerbaijan condemns terrorist attack in Turkey

24 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the terrorist act committed against the Aerospace Industries Company (TUSAS) in Ankara, the ministry wrote on its X page.

“May the Almighty rest the souls of those killed and send healing to those wounded as a result of this vile terrorist act. Azerbaijan is always close to brotherly Türkiye!” the statement reads.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the terrorist attack.

"We strongly condemn this heinous act of terrorism, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who have died, and to the brotherly people of Türkiye, and wish the injured a recovery," Ilham Aliyev said.

On October 23, he terrorist incident occurred at a TUSAS facility in Ankara, Türkiye, resulting in fatalities and injuries.