Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan hold informal talks in Kazan

24 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a conversation today ahead of the plenary session of the XVI BRICS Plus summit in Kazan.

Sitting around the roundtable, the two leaders exchanged a couple of phrases before the session began.

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, were also part of this conversation.

The Armenian side refuses to hold official meetings between the two leaders in Russia. Aliyev and Pashinyan met not long ago at the CIS summit, but they did not hold negotiations.