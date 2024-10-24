Baku may host Champions League final in 2027

24 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UEFA has confirmed that Madrid or Baku will stage the 2027 Champions League final after the capital cities of Spain and Azerbaijan stepped in to replace Milan as host of the showpiece fixture.

Madrid and Baku have applied to UEFA to host the 2027 final.

The competition to stage European soccer’s biggest club match will be between Baku’s Olympic Stadium and Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium.Baku's Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan's submission for the 2027 final, staged games at Euro 2020 and also hosted the 2019 Europa League final when Chelsea defeated Arsenal to lift the trophy.

UEFA will announce the confirmed venue in May 2025.