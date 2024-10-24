Ilham Aliyev: Baku seeks mutual understanding between Global South and Global North

24 Oct. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the first plenary session of the 16th BRICS Summit in the BRICS Plus format.

He stressed that under Azerbaijan's chairmanship (2020-2023), the Non-Aligned Movement has made considerable progress in its institutional development.

"The East-West and North-South transport corridors pass through our territory. All segments of these transport routes are operating successfully in Azerbaijan," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani President also noted the unanimous decision of nearly 200 countries to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan on November 11-22. According to him, it is a strong testament to the respect and support for Azerbaijan's policy.