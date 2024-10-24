China to continue supporting Iran - Xi Jinping

24 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged during his first meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to "unwaveringly develop cooperation with Iran".

"Regardless of changes in the international and regional situation, China will unwaveringly develop cooperation with Iran," Xi said.

He stressed that China supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and dignity, steadily advancing its economic and social development, and improving and deepening its good-neighbourly relations with neighbouring countries.

According to Xi, China was deeply concerned about the current situation in the Middle East.