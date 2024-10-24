Putin praises Azerbaijan's role in development of trade in region

24 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

At an expanded meeting of the BRICS+ format, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted Azerbaijan's important role in developing logistics corridors.

"Azerbaijan's role in developing logistics corridors is very important",

Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader also noted the growth of Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Russia and the BRICS countries.

Let us remind you that the BRICS summit in Kazan is taking place from October 22 to 24. Vladimir Putin previously held meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.