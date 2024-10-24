Tokayev: Kazakhstan ready to work with BRICS

24 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that BRICS has enormous potential for development, experience for building a future based on respect and partnership.

He noted that BRICS unites countries from different continents, strengthens solidarity and effectively uses joint opportunities for the benefit of all its participants.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan has established truly friendly relations with each BRICS member, which is extremely important for Astana.

According to the Kazakh leader, Astana is firmly committed to working together in the BRICS format to strengthen comprehensive cooperation and national security.

In conclusion, the President expressed confidence that the Kazan BRICS summit will go down in history as an important milestone on the path to a better and more just world.