Media: Auchan to leave Russia

24 Oct. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The French Auchan retail chain plans to sell its Russian branch.

As Le Figaro reports, citing a source, there are two potential buyers, but they remain unknown.

At the same time, the newspaper reports that the sale is associated with difficulties due to sanctions imposed on the retailer.

Meanwhile, La Lettre reports that the company has already found a "local buyer", and negotiations are in the final stage.

It should be added that Auchan has been operating in Russia since 2002 and has been working autonomously since 2022.