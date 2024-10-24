UN Secretary General: BRICS can strengthen world security

24 Oct. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

BRICS is capable of becoming a platform that helps strengthen security in the world and protect the territorial integrity and independence of countries, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at a BRICS+ meeting in Kazan.

"We must everywhere defend the values ​​of the UN Charter, the rule of law and the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of all states. Now we need to put our words into action. We believe in BRICS and in its ability to play an important role in achieving the goals set",

Antonio Guterres said.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that one of the goals of BRICS is to create a "favorable atmosphere in the common home" that the entire world has become. He also did not rule out the possibility of coordinating actions with the UN on this issue.