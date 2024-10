24 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian division of the Auchan retail chain has denied the information about its withdrawal from the Russian market, calling these reports rumors.

As RIA Novosti writes, speculation about Auchan's departure from the country and the sale of Auchan Retail Russia has been circulating for several years, and each time the company refutes these rumors.

Earlier, French media reported that Auchan's owners had intended to sell their Russian branch, adding that there were already potential buyers.