Türkiye becomes BRICS partner country

24 Oct. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

13 countries have acquired the status of a BRICS partner country, the media reported. Türkiye is among them. The decision was made at the organization's summit, which is currently taking place in the capital of Tatarstan.

In addition to Türkiye, the list includes Kazakhstan, Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

These countries are not currently planning to join BRICS as a full member, but they intend to develop cooperation with the organization.

It should be noted that the BRICS summit in Kazan is taking place from October 22 to 24.