Baku announces results of Aliyev and Pashinyan's meeting in Kazan

24 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku reported on the results of the talks between the President of Azerbaijan and the Armenian Prime Minister, which took place today in Kazan.

Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, which is currently taking place in Kazan.

According to the press service of the President of Azerbaijan, following the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of both countries (Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan) were given instructions to continue the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations on the Peace Agreement and the Establishment of Interstate Relations. The goal is to finalize and sign it as soon as possible