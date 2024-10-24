SpaceX to help Uzbekistan with space exploration

24 Oct. 22:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan is establishing partnerships in the space sector. The Uzbekcosmos Agency took part in the 75th International Astronautical Congress (IAC), held in Italy.

At the forum, SpaceX announced its readiness to provide Uzbekistan with expert consultations on the development of a national space program. The British company Surrey Satellite Technology has also offered assistance to Uzbekistan on the space program.

In addition to this, within the framework of the event, Uzbekcosmos and the Japanese agency Ispace signed a memorandum of understanding, and the Japanese Kyushu Institute of Technology will provide assistance to the Republic of Uzbekistan in training aerospace specialists as part of the cooperation.