Qatar Airways cancels all flights to Iran, Iraq and Lebanon

25 Oct. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Qatar Airways has decided to temporarily suspend flights to Iran, Iraq and Lebanon as part of security measures.

"Due to the current situation in the Middle East, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Iraq, Iran and Lebanon and back until further notice",

the company statement says.

Qatar Airways is operating flights to Jordan, but transportation will only take place during the daytime.

Let us remind you that after Iran’s attack on Israel on October 1, Israel promised a response, which could be carried out in the coming days. According to some reports, the IDF plans to launch missiles at Iran before the US elections, which are scheduled for November 5.