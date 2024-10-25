Georgia and Kazakhstan to increase number of mutual flights

25 Oct. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia and Kazakhstan signed a memorandum on air traffic, which will allow to increase the number of flights between these countries.

According to the agreement concluded by the aviation authorities of the two countries, the number of international flights will increase, and the route network will expand. Airliners of Georgian companies will be able to additionally fly to 12 cities in Kazakhstan, including Shymkent, Aktobe, Semey, Karaganda, Kostanay, Taraz.

Direct flights between the two countries are already available, with passenger transportation carried out on a regular basis by Air Astana, FlyArystan and SCAT.