Georgia intends to increase tourism revenues

25 Oct. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the leadership's goal in the tourism sector: to increase tourism revenues and the number of travelers.

Speaking at a government meeting, he noted that in the coming years it is planned to increase the number of tourists to 11 million people, and revenues from this sector to $ 6.4 billion by 2028.

"In recent years, we have made great progress in the tourism sector, and the goal is ambitious here - the number of tourists should reach 11 million. If the current trends continue, this result will definitely be achieved",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

It should be added that in the first 9 months of this year, about 5.8 million foreign citizens visited Georgia, 4 million of whom were tourists.