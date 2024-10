25 Oct. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia increased its oil products exports to India by 1.4 times in August compared to July, bringing the total amount to almost $130 million.

According to RIA Novosti, Russia regained its first place in Indian imports of oil products. Other leading suppliers also include South Korea, the UAE, Malaysia and Singapore.

Deliveries increased after two months of their reduction. Thus, in July, the amount was $95.4 million, and in June it dropped to $240 million after $342.2 million in May.