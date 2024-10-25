Azerbaijan Tourism Board to open its representative office in Moscow

25 Oct. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board in Russia will open its representative office in Moscow today, the press service of the Azerbaijan Embassy writes.

The main goal of this office will be to promote all Azerbaijan’s tourism products in Russia.

The embassy stated that the representative office will also develop cooperation with the tourism business in Russia, as well as interact with the media and departments.

The opening ceremony will be attended by the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Nagiyev, employees of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the Moscow City Hall, the Azerbaijani Embassy and media representatives.