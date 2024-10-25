Putin sends congratulations to Tokayev on Republic Day

25 Oct. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day, the press service of the leader of Kazakhstan reports.

The congratulatory telegram notes that Russian-Kazakh relations are developing dynamically, and Moscow and Astana play an important role in ensuring security and stability in the Eurasian space.

"I am confident that through joint efforts we will ensure the further expansion of the entire range of bilateral ties, for the benefit of our peoples and in the interests of strengthening security and stability in the Eurasian space",

Vladimir Putin said.

It should be noted that on October 25, 1990, the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Kazakh SSR was adopted. This date is considered the beginning of the existence of modern Kazakhstan.