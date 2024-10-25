Aliyev congratulates Tokayev on Republic Day

25 Oct. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory message to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in connection with the celebration of Republic Day. The information was published on the official website of the head of Azerbaijan.

"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you. Thanks to your resolute policies and reforms aimed at the comprehensive development of brotherly Kazakhstan, your country has achieved significant accomplishments and successes, gaining a high reputation in the international arena.",

Ilham Aliyev said.

Ilham Aliyev also noted the common historical and cultural roots of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and emphasized their interest in the joint development of transport, infrastructure, energy and other areas.