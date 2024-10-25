Azerbaijan Tourism Board opens its representative office in Moscow

25 Oct. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On October 25, a representative office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board opened in Moscow. The opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation, Rahman Mustafayev, who announced the increasing popularity of Azerbaijan as a tourist destination among Russian citizens.

"Azerbaijan is gaining popularity among Russians. The tourist flow is growing. We want Azerbaijan to be among the five most popular countries among Russians, to become as popular as Thailand",

Rahman Mustafayev said.

It should be noted that in the first nine months of this year, more than half a million Russian tourists visited Azerbaijan, which is almost 20% more compared to last year's figures, ATOR reports.