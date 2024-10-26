Russian Foreign Ministry on Saudi Arabia's new BRICS status

26 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov believes that Saudi Arabia will eventually become a full-fledged member of BRICS.

According to him, the time will come when a decision will be made regarding full-format participation of Saudi Arabia in BRICS on an equal footing with all other members, but this is not a matter that requires additional attention or further diplomatic efforts.

The senior diplomat noted that Saudi Arabia currently holds the status of an invited country within BRICS.

"As for Saudi Arabia's status, it is in BRICS as an invited country. Saudi Arabia participates in BRICS events, and we appreciate the level and nature of the Saudi delegation's involvement in the summit in Kazan," Ryabkov said.

He added that Saudi colleagues participated in all preparatory activities leading up to the summit. The Russian deputy foreign minister believes that this situation will continue in the foreseeable future.