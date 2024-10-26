Israel carries out missile attack on Iran

26 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel has carried out strikes on Iran’s missile manufacturing facilities, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said.

In a statement, the IDF said it is carrying out “precise strikes” on Iranian military targets, in response to “months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel.”

The Israeli army said the strikes come in the wake of Iran's attack on Israel on October 1.

It was reported that the U.S. was informed beforehand about Israel's retaliatory strikes to Iran.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Israel’s overnight attack on Iran involved over 100 aircraft, including the cutting-edge F-35.

Israel’s officials have refuted reports that Iranian air defenses managed to intercept the majority of Israeli missiles. According to the officials, total failure - zero interceptions.

Iran’s ShafaqNA news agency reported that Iranian air defenses intercepted several Israeli projectiles.

It was reported that Israel did not target Iranian nuclear and strategic facilities in Saturday’s attack.

According to the IDF, the attack on Iran has ended and Israeli warplanes have returned home after striking military targets, namely missile manufacturing facilities, surface-to-air missile arrays, and air defense systems.