Armenia sets up working group on EU visa regime liberalization

26 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has signed a decision on the creation of a working group on the liberalization of the visa regime with the European Union.

The working group will be tasked with updating the roadmap for the implementation of CEPA and developing a joint roadmap.

The decision stipulates that representatives of the Armenian National Assembly, civil society and the EU may also participate in the meetings of this working group if needed.

The coordinator of the working group shall submit within a 2-week period an action plan for the implementation of the above goals to the Deputy PM.