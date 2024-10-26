Erdogan comments on Turkish weapons

26 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish defense industry companies exported products to a record-breaking 178 different countries this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the SAHA International Defense and Aerospace Expo 2024 in Istanbul.

"In 2024 alone, our defense industry companies achieved a remarkable record by exporting products to 178 different countries," Erdogan said.

During the event, also known as SAHA Expo, contracts worth $6.2 billion will be signed, including $4.6 billion in export agreements, the Turkish leaders noted, Anadolu reported.