Rosatom to build second NPP in Turkey

26 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom has received an offer from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to build a second nuclear power plant in Turkey, CEO of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev told the RT TV channel.

"This is an offer that the Turkish President, Mr. Erdogan, made to us. He spoke about this with Russian President Vladimir Putin. And we are currently holding consultations at the government level about the possible expansion of our presence in Turkey at the Sinop site, which is located on the Black Sea," Likhachev said.

Earlier, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the Rosatom state corporation is better suited to assist in the construction of the nuclear power plant in Sinop than companies from other countries. According to him, Rosatom's experience in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP distinguishes the company from other potential candidates.