New jewelry collection inspired by Karabakh patterns

26 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A major Memorandum of Understanding has been agreed upon between the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the renowned Austrian jewellery brand FREYWILLE.

This collaboration aims to promote the ancient Azerbaijani carpet-making heritage globally, it will unite contemporary art and technology with the rich history of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reported.

Founded in 1951 and led by Friedrich Wille for more than 30 years, FREYWILLE is a leader in crafting exclusive artistic jewellery pieces.

The company has collaborated with several of the world's most prestigious museums. This partnership has inspired FREYWILLE’s specialists to create many unique collections based on the works of famous artists.

The collection will be presented to the public in the near future.