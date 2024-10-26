Ivanishvili casts vote in Georgia's elections

26 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili has cast his ballot in today’s parliamentary elections.

The honorary chair said people have a simple choice, either they choose a Government that will serve the Georgian people or foreign agents fulfilling external assignments.

According to him, the foreign-influenced agents had an urgent assignment to involve Georgia in the war conflict.

“What makes today’s election remarkable is that the foreign country holds particular interests that it can immediately command its agents to pursue”, Ivanishvili said.

Today, Georgian citizens domestically and abroad are voting in the parliamentary elections.