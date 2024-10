26 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran resumed flights on Saturday morning after temporarily halting them in the aftermath of Israeli offensives targeting Iran.

Spokesperson for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization Ja’far Yazerlou said flights would resume at 9:00 a.m. local time after the brief suspension.

According to him, passengers are advised to contact airlines in connection with the flights.

Yazerlou made the remarks hours after the Israeli regime attacked several positions in Iran.