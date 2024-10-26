26 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 776, 726 voters have cast their ballots in the ongoing general elections in Georgia, representing a turnout of 22.22% of total eligible voters by 12 p.m., Georgia’s Central Election Commission announced.

This marks an increase from the parliamentary elections held in 2020, where turnout was recorded at 19.41% by the same time. In 2016, voter turnout stood at 19.81%, while in 2012, it was higher at 25.88%.

For example, criminal proceedings were instituted after an individual throwing multiple ballots into a ballot box at the polling station of Marneuli.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, President Salome Zourabichvili and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili already cast their ballots in today’s parliamentary elections.

Kobakhidze highlighted the importance of conducting the ongoing general elections in a “peaceful environment”, while expressing concerns over “reported incidents of the GD voter obstruction”.

The official highlighted several “instances of pressure” on voters, which he said included “disruptions that prevented individuals from exercising their rights”.

He also hailed “high voter turnout”, exceeding 320,000 by 10 a.m., and expressed gratitude to voters for their civic responsibility.