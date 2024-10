26 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two people were killed in Israel’s overnight attack on the country, the Iranian military's press service announced.

According to the Iranian army, two soldiers were killed in Israeli strikes.

At the same time, Sky News Arabia reported, citing sources, that Iran has informed Israel via third countries that it will not retaliate in response to its strike.

The Israel Defense Forces said earlier that it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran in response to the October 1 attack.