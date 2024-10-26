Lavrov's visit to Uzbekistan postponed

26 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will not fly to Uzbekistan on Monday. Sergey Lavrov's visit to Tashkent has been postponed and will take place later. This became known following his telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

The conversation took place today.

"The mutual intention to continue vigorous joint work on the implementation of decisions by the leaders of the two states aimed at further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Uzbekistan was confirmed,”

– the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.