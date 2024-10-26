Georgian Dream supporters stage motor rally in Tbilisi

26 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tbilisi residents who support the ruling Georgian Dream party drove their cars along the streets of the Georgian capital, a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent reports. The cars in the column were decorated with flags of Georgia and the Georgian Dream party.

Today, a motor rally was staged by supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party in Tbilisi, a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent reports from the Georgian capital.

A large column of rally participants drove along the streets of the city.

It consisted of cars with two flags: Georgia and the Georgian Dream.